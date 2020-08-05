Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 5 roadmap - What's coming soon

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 5 is on, and its most recent patch brings the game to a wild 200 gigabytes. That's really big! As these seasonal updates go, we can expect it to grow even larger in the next few months, because Modern Warfare's roadmap includes a number of new modes, maps, weapons and operators that will be added throughout the season.

You can hit the full-length season explainer at the link above for everything you need to know about the new season, but below I've pulled out just the new stuff for COD Warzone and standard multiplayer featured in the Season 5 roadmap.

Here's the Modern Warfare Season 5 roadmap

There's a lot going on in the Season 5 roadmap, so here's all of it in a slightly more readable form:

Launch week features (rolling out August 5):

New Ground War mode map: Verdansk Intl. Airport

New Gunfight mode map: Livestock

New multiplayer maps: Petrov Oil Rig, Suldal Harbor

Warzone map updates: Stadium opens up, loot train, train station interior, exterior ascenders

Warzone updates: Mini Royale mode, Juggernaut Drops, Mastery Challenges

New operator: Lerch

New multiplayer mode: Search and Destroy Double Down

New weapons: AN-94, ISO

Features coming later in the season (in the next ~8 weeks):

New multiplayer modes: Bare Bones, Ground War Reinforce

New Warzone mode: King Slayer

New operator: Velikan

New weapons: Dual Kodachis, ???

A mid-season event

More unannounced

What are the biggest features in the Season 5 roadmap?

It depends on which portion of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare you play. But because Operators and weapons apply to both standard multiplayer and the Warzone Battle Royale mode, the launch week additions of the ISO, AN-94, and Lerch stand out here. The same goes for the other weapons and Operators to come later in the season. The new weapons and operators are part of the Season 5 Battle Pass, but only the new weapons can be earned as free rewards.

Here's a bit more detail on those, via Activision:

ISO SMG: "A precision crafted 9mm sub machine gun with a rapid rate of fire. Lightweight, reliable and compact, this is designed to control the battlefield at close ranges."

AN-94 Assault Rifle: "A cutting edge 5.45x39mm Russian assault rifle with a unique hyperburst feature: The initial shot of a full-auto volley is followed up by an instantaneous second round before significant recoil is felt. This creates a tightly grouped cluster of shots with increased damage potential. The mechanism is fed by a canted magazine and a reciprocating receiver helps control the recoil."

Lerch: "Lerch’s initial look – the Operator skin 'Behemoth' – becomes increasingly tactical with the 'Gargantua' and 'Colossus' variants earned by completing his Operators Mission. Lerch is Shadow Company’s leader and a former MARSOC member who received a general discharge under honorable conditions. Barely. Thrives in the private sector where he operates under his own terms."

New Operators Velikan and Morte will be purchasable later in the season in the in-game store. Here's how Activision describes them:

Velikan (Allegiance / Shadow Company) – A shadow of a shadow. Tales of his exploits are written off as fairytales at best, and gross exaggerations at worst. Those who know him never speak ill of him. Whether it’s due to fear or respect, no one knows.

Morte (Coalition / Warcom) – A skilled tracker who loves the Old West and strongly adheres to his own rules regarding right and wrong. Served with the legendary Colonel Moschin paratrooper regiment in Italy before being selected to join Warcom.

For Warzone players, the changes to the map this week will shape how matches play out for the rest of the season.

The new train "rolls through one of the main arterial railroad tracks that circumnavigates the southwestern part of Verdansk in a large loop. It can be a source of protection, an epicenter of firefights, and even offers some exceptional takedown potential if your team claims the train for themselves, and guards it with additional vehicles and heavy weaponry."

In addition to the train, the train station offers a new large indoor environment. The open stadium provides new shootout areas, including a playfield and stands, underground parking area, and concessions lobby. Dotted around the map there are also now more vertical ziplines to take you to the tops of buildings and other locations that weren't accessible before.

Those will likely be the only significant match changes for this season, but expect more info on the upcoming weapons and modes in the next few weeks as Modern Warfare progresses through its roadmap. You can see the full details on everything in the season, including loads of cosmetics, in Activision's blog here.