Modern Warfare 3 shifts fewer copies than Black Ops

Modern Warfare 3 publishers Activision have been banging on about how their latest face-shooter has made more money than the GDP of a small country - but it seems it's shifted fewer units than its predecessor, Call of Duty: Black Ops.

According to Eurogamer , Modern Warfare 3 has sold “just under” two million copies in the UK - 1.6 per cent less than Black Ops sold last year. Despite selling fewer units, Modern Warfare 3 has somehow made more money for Activision, bringing in £83.1 million for the uber publisher - 15 per cent more than Black Ops.

It also seems that these figures only account for PS3 and Xbox 360 copies of the game, so it's unknown how much Activision have made from PC copies of the game - the majority of which are presumably downloads via Steam. We're guessing many, many millions more though.