Modder recreates No Man's Sky in Doom

"I've not got around to playing No Man's Sky yet," says modder Robert Prest in a video showing his recreation of No Man's Sky in Doom, "but I've based it on what I saw in the trailer." In the mod, called No Guy's Sky, you can visit planets in a spaceship, mine resources, speak with aliens, and visit space stations stocked with vending machines. There's even a center of the universe, helpfully marked with a billboard reading "CENTER OF THE UNIVERSE."

Prest, who is also working on a Doom mod based on DayZ called DoomZ , explains it took him about three weeks of work to create No Guy's Sky, though he originally expected it to take only three days. Planets, foliage, and creatures are all randomly generated, and the video shows several aliens built from a combination of Doom monsters and human faces, such as that of Neil deGrasse Tyson.

You can fly over the surface of planets using a jetpack, use a laser to mine minerals, and you've even got a backpack with an extremely limited inventory for storage. Prest may have not played No Man's Sky but he's definitely done his homework.

Planets are randomly named (and can be renamed, just like in No Man's Sky), and there's even a map inside your ship where you can pinpoint your location in the galaxy as your travel toward the center. Speaking to aliens requires guessing at a response in their language, which will either anger them or result in a reward of money or starship fuel. Encountering a space station happens randomly, and gives you the chance to spend your loot on a new ship.

The mod/wad hasn't been released yet: Prest says he's working on fixing a few textures first. We'll let you know when you can download it and play it for yourself.