Modder delivers the original Doom in VR

This week on the Mod Roundup, you can experience the original Doom in VR, thanks to a mod that lets you play with the Oculus Rift. We've also got a mod that adds camping to Fallout 4, complete with tents, campfires, and a special sleeping bag for Dogmeat. And, a modder has decided to overhaul Aliens: Colonial Marines, fixing everything from AI to weapon balance.

Here are the most promising mods we've seen this week.

Campsite, for Fallout 4

Perfect for a little relaxation between adventures, this mod adds craftable tents and sleeping bags, campfires and lanterns, and a cooking pot. There's also a beacon you can drop to mark your camp's location on your map. It even comes with a new bed for Dogmeat, which he'll sleep in—complete with custom snoring sounds—until you wake him up. The wasteland just got a little more cozy.

GZ3Doom

The granddaddy of first-person shooters, playable in VR? This is a mod for GZDoom, which is a source port based on ZDoom, which is an enhanced port of the official Doom. Modception! GZ3Doom allows you to play Doom with an Oculus Rift. There are a lot of instructions to get it working, as you might expect, so head here to find out more.

Aliens: Colonial Marines Overhaul

Aliens: Colonial Marines was a disappointment in more ways than one, but modders have always been willing to embark on salvage missions. This mod, by Templar GFX, is an attempt to fix a number of problems by improving both human and xenomorph AI, weapon mechanics and ballistics, animation, lighting, and other engine features. It's still a work in progress, but worth checking out if you own ACM.