Cybernetic implants come to Fallout 4 in this new mod

Fancy playing Fallout 4 with puncture-resistant lungs, armour built into your skin and hard-wired reflexes? Then you might be into a new mod that adds cybernetic implants to the RPG. It looks impressively fleshed out, and could meaningfully change the way you play.

RD-Technologies Cybernetic Implants doesn't just give you special powers right off the bat: it's designed to be something of a treasure hunt in which you first buy modules from traders, track down blueprints for the implants and then find the ingredients you need to craft them.

There are three modules that you can plug implants into—body, limb and brain. The mod's creator Raven Damara says they want to encourage exploration, so you can't see a full list of implants, nor the locations of the blueprints. But some of the screenshots on its Nexus page show options for the body module, which include a "tissue regeneration matrix", "wired reflexes", "dermal plating" and "puncture-resistant lungs".

The mod includes more than 50 implants, which should give plenty of customisation options, and you can also kit out your followers, too. Raven Damara plans to give implants to NPCs in future updates, which should boost enemy variety.

They recommend playing in Survival Mode to avoid becoming too bullet sponge-y.

If you're interested, here's the Nexus page.