MLG CEO: MLG.TV earns broadcasters more money than Twitch

Major League Gaming takes eSports seriously. It thinks that it will be comparable to the NFL in the near future , and it thinks that its recently launched streaming service, MLG.TV , is what professional players should use. But why should popular teams use MLG.TV when they can use Twitch, Ustream, or YouTube Live? More money, to start with, MLG CEO Sundance DiGiovanni said in a recent interview with onGamers .

“They'll make significantly more money,” DiGiovanni said about MLG.TV, which the company describes as premium streaming platform for eSports. “It's not one-button streaming, but it's not meant to be either. The key to it is: If you produce live content, have a meaningful audience, and want to make money off of advertising, our numbers are far stronger at the moment.”

Keep in mind that, unlike Twitch, you can't simply set up an account and start streaming your repeated deaths in DayZ. MLG.TV only streams MLG-produced content and content from major players in eSports, like Call of Duty team OpTic Gaming and eSports company Gfinity .

DiGiovanni says that when packaged with their MLG-produced content and live events, these streamers are able to get much better deals from advertisers. He also gets into the nitty-gritty of what MLG.TV broadcasters are getting paid, CPM rates, and how it's handling Adblock. It's an interesting read if you want to find out more about the business aspects of eSports— you can find the full interview at onGamers .