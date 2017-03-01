Mirage: Arcane Warfare closed beta begins later this month

Mirage: Arcane Warfare, the online multiplayer FPS that's most easily described as "Chivalry, but magic," will begin closed beta testing on March 27. Developer Torn Banner Studios said the closed beta will run in a "long-term format," meaning that it will remain playable until close to its full release later this year.

The beta will include six playable classes, including the new Entropist, "a jolly, portly mage imbued with terrifying, often hilarious powers who rides a flying carpet and wields a magic staff." Ten maps, with the apparent possibility for more, will be playable during the test, each supporting multiple game modes including Team Objective, Point Capture, and Capture the Flag. A built-in matchmaking system will automatically connect players of similar skill levels, and a "classic server browser" will also be available for those who prefer to have a little more control over where and with whom they jump in.

Interestingly, participants in the alpha test, which has been underway since last fall and will wrap up tomorrow, will not be automatically ushered into the closed beta. There will be some "select giveaway opportunities," but guaranteed access will be limited to people who preorder the game in either its $30 standard format or $40 special edition, which includes the soundtrack, a "Welcome Random Drops Package," various bits of art, and a free copy of Chivalry: Medieval Warfare Complete Edition.

There's still no word on a release date more specific than "later this year," but Mirage: Arcane Warfare preorders will go live on March 27.