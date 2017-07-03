Microsoft will pester you to install the Windows 10 Creators Update

Microsoft is not afraid to be pushy when it comes to promoting Windows 10, though if you thought simply installing the OS would be the end of it, think again. Not only does Microsoft want the entire world to adopt Windows 10, it also wants to make sure everyone is running the latest build, which is the Creators Update. Those who have not yet applied the update will start seeing reminders.

"Given the Windows 10 Creators Update provides the latest security protections to help keep you safe, we want to help update your device as soon as possible," Microsoft stated in a blog post.

As part of this push, Microsoft is reminding people that the original version of Windows 10 (build 1507) is now at end-of-service and no longer supported. Systems running the original build will continue to work, however they will not receive monthly security updates.

Microsoft said it will begin sending notifications to these systems urging users to upgrade to the Creators Update. These users will also see a subsequent prompt to review their privacy settings.

"You can choose to postpone this process up to five times with the next prompt asking for confirmation of your privacy settings. It will only take a few moments for what we believe provides you with the best balance between privacy, security, and control," Microsoft says.

Customers running the November update (build 1511) released in 2015 or the Anniversary Update (build 1607) released in 2016, both of which are still supported, will receive reminders to review their privacy settings. These are intended to prepare people to upgrade to the Creators Update.

Microsoft's somewhat aggressive approach in this case is a little more justified than it has been in the past. Recent ransomware outbreaks such as WannaCry have highlighted the importance of staying up-to-date with the latest security protocols and technologies. Newer builds of Windows 10 add better protection against ransomware and other threats.

Whether your agree the move is justified or not, Microsoft is pushing forward with its effort to get Windows 10 users to install the Creators Update. For those of you who are running an earlier version of Windows 10, get ready to see reminders in the weeks ahead.