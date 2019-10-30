Microsoft somehow managed to push a Windows 10 update to the wrong users

(Image credit: Pixabay (Wokandapix))

Did I ever tell you about the time Microsoft doled out a Windows 10 update to the wrong set of users? Probably not, because I don't recall it happening before now. I'm not saying it never has, I just can't think of another time, other than this one.

This one, by the way, refers to KB4523786, an optional update offered alongside a cumulative update for Windows 10 version 1903 with fixes for several bugs. The optional KB4523786 offers "quality improvements to Windows Autopilot configured devices."

Business and IT admins use Autopilot to set up and configure new devices. In this case, however, Microsoft offered it to Windows 10 Home and Windows 10 Pro users. The issue with this, as Microsoft notes, is that "Windows Autopilot update is not installed on Windows 10 Pro or a later version when the device is not registered or configured for Windows Autopilot deployment. Windows Autopilot update is never offered to Windows 10 Home."

Fortunately, as far as facepalms go, this one is relatively minor.

2/2 Once we became aware of the issue, we stopped distribution of the update. If you have already installed the update, it will not affect you. If not, there is further action required. Hope this helps! #IntuneSuppTeam ^MSOctober 25, 2019

Microsoft's Intune Support Team noted on Twitter that it pulled the update, adding that anyone who might have already installed it (and shouldn't have) need not worry about adverse effects.

No harm, no foul, in other words. It's just a bit embarrassing, and it comes at a time when Microsoft's Windows 10 updates have been put under the microscope due to several previously reported issues. One of the more persistent issues as of late is a Start Menu bug. I'm not sure how widespread it actually is, but affected users get an error message when trying to open the Start Menu. It reads, "Your Start Menu isn't working. We'll try to fix it the next time you sign in."

While on the topic of updates, the next big upgrade to Windows 10 will be here soon. It's called the November 2019 update (previously known as 19H2), and while it will not be as big as some of the previous major upgrades, now is a good time to think about backing up your important data, if you are not already on a backup routine.