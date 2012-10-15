Popular

Metro: Last Light won't have multiplayer at release despite previous announcement

By

Last week, 4A Games announced that after working on "a number of multiplayer prototypes" for Metro: Last Light, it has decided to move the multiplayer team back onto single-player development. As a result, Metro: Last Light will not launch with a multiplayer component, though the developer isn't ruling out the possibility it will happen post-release.

"Right now we're 100% focused on the single player campaign and not thinking beyond that," reads the post. "We don't like throwing away work though, it's a project we could potentially return to after Metro: Last Light ships."

Regarding the change of heart, 4A admits: "In hindsight, it was probably a mistake to announce it when we did, but we're an enthusiastic team and wanted to be open about what we were making!"

Tyler Wilde

Tyler has spent over 800 hours playing Rocket League, and slightly fewer nitpicking the PC Gamer style guide. His primary news beat is game stores: Steam, Epic, and whatever launcher squeezes into our taskbars next.
See comments