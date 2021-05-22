Metro Exodus now has PC support for the PS5's DualSense controller haptics

You can now use your PS5 DualSense controller on PC much more fully than you used to, thanks to the developers on Metro Exodus over at 4A Games. The PS5 controller has worked on Steam for more than a few months now, but making the haptics work hasn't been at the top of many developers' lists—the number of PC Gamers with a haptic controller hooked up is probably still quite low.

But after a recent hotfix the haptics are on for Metro players, with the full feedback and adaptive triggers of the DualSense on display. It's not clear if Metro Exodus is the first PC game to get the PS5 controller's haptics up and running, but it's certainly the first high profile game to do so.

We like the DualSense controller around here, saying so when we reviewed the PS5 from a PC Gamer's point of view. Others of us, however, are skeptical of putting money into a controller which will fail long, long before a comparable keyboard and mouse do—but fancy haptics might change that opinion.

Here's a video of the haptics in action as posted by Twitter user Donny. That video appears to have shown up first on ResetEra.