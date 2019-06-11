Meat Fortress combines Team Fortress 2 with hot dogs

Team Fortress 2 is getting a tasty—official—homage in Early Access VR gun sim Hot Dogs, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, with the former's weapons and a few other things making their way into the sandbox shooter. Rather than Team Fortress's cast hopping over to the other game, however, their looks have instead been pinched by a bunch of hot dogs. Watch the slippery meat sticks killing each other in the announcement trailer above.

H3VR's Meat Fortress update includes the classic weapons from Valve's shooter, custom combat challenges, a sandbox map and new game modes inspired by Team Fortress 2. Unfortunately, it's singleplayer, but you can fill the map with friendly and hostile sausage bots.

Over 250 historical, modern and sci-fi weapons have been recreated in H3VR, with various game modes and shooting ranges letting you test them out. There are leaderboards for structured challenges, too, if you want to get competitive. It's been in Early Access since April 2016, designed with the HTC Vive in mind, though not exclusively. The last update, 72, also introduced controller support for the upcoming Valve Index.

Meat Fortress is coming on June 28.