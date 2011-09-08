Popular

Max Payne 3 release date set for March, will have multiplayer

Rockstar have sent over word that Max Payne 3 will see a full release in March 2012. We'll get to dive sideways and kill goons in the face as the hardboiled New Yorker as a cop and a private security agent for a wealthy industralist in Sao Paulo in a single player campaign that will span Max's entire career.

For the first time, there will also be a multiplayer mode which "dynamically alters maps and mode progression for all players in a match." There will be a "deep reward and levelling system," too with clan support and loadout customisation. Will bullet time feature in the multiplayer mode? We'll have to wait a few more months to find out. Rockstar have released another pair of screenshots to keep us guessing. See them both below.

Tom Senior

