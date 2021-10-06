Massive Twitch data breach sees hackers release source code, contributor payouts, and unannounced software

Twitch's data has apparently been leaked on a significant scale, including source code for the site, an unreleased Steam competitor, and details of contributor payouts.

As reported by VGC an anonymous hacker posted to 4chan earlier this week with a 125GB torrent link, which they claim contains the "entirety of twitch.tv, with commit history going back to its early beginnings."

"Their community is also a disgusting toxic cesspool, so to foster more disruption and competition in the online video streaming space, we have completely pwned them," the post reads. The hacker claims that the torrent file also includes:

Mobile, desktop and console Twitch clients

Various proprietary SDKs and internal AWS services used by Twitch

Every other property that Twitch owns including IGDB and CurseForge

An unreleased Steam competitor from Amazon Game Studios

Twitch SOC internal red teaming tools

Creator payouts from 2019 until now

Creator payouts have already begun making the rounds online, as well as small bits of information on Amazon's unreleased Steam competitor. Dubbed Vapor, it appears to make use of the majority of Twitch' features, along with special built-in support for popular games like Fortnite and PUBG according to @Sinoc229 on Twitter. There's also a separate game called Vapeworld, assumed to be something along the lines of a VR chatroom.

The hacker claims that this is just "part one" of the leak, with presumably more to come in the future. You also may want to change your Twitch password as a precaution, as Sinoc says the file contains encrypted passwords. With anyone currently able to get their hands on the file, it would be best to err on the side of caution.