"Massive" GTA Online updates are on the way

Rockstar says it has plans for “massive, feature-rich updates” to GTA Online over the coming months, including a follow-up to Executives and Other Criminals that will have your organization branching out into the world of contraband trafficking. You'll have the opportunity to buy and sell everything from hot jewelry to medical supplies and drugs—and I'm not talking about the over-the-counter stuff here, kids, I mean drugs—all of it housed in large new properties that can also double as your outfit's headquarters.

For fans of cunning stunts, new stunt-ready vehicles, gear, and Creator props are on the way, “for an evolution of stunting, racing and trials-style creations, and other gameplay possibilities that will surely defy imagination.” Future updates will also include new Adversary Modes and new locations for the In and Out mode, and Rockstar said that more “fun, competitive, team-based modes” will be announced in the future.

"Regularly occurring event weeks," offering chances for bonus GTA$, discounts on vehicles and properties, will continue to take place. And for creative Creator users, a fix for the “map hole issue” that prevents players from creating Jobs with certain types of complex structures, is on the way. Full details are up at rockstargames.com.