Mass Effect: Andromeda won't get any animation improvements on day one

You may have seen some of the surprisingly lifeless facial animations of Mass Effect: Andromeda over the past week, and you may have mocked them as well. But if you were hoping they'd be improved by launch day, then you might be a little disappointed. Lead designer Ian Frazier said on Twitter that the day one patch is already included in the Origin Access early trial.

Frazier added that there will be further patches, but what those will address is still under consideration. He also said that BioWare is looking into improving the character creator, which has received some criticism from fans. One of the areas that is being investigated is skin tone and the addition of more in a future update.

Tyler recently tested out the character creation, and you can watch that for yourself here. People have been disappointed with it, but in the end, Tyler was satisfied with the Ryders he created, both male and female.

Mass Effect: Andromeda releases for PC on March 21. Stay tuned to PC Gamer for our review, but in the meantime, check out our preview, where we talk about how we were left with mixed feelings after playing the first few hours.