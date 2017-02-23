Mass Effect: Andromeda will star Game of Thrones' Natalie Dormer

You may recognise Natalie Dormer as Game of Thrones' Margaery Tyrell, The Tudors' Anne Boleyn, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay's Cressida, or any other of the English actor's long list of film, TV, or music video roles. If you're interested in Mass Effect: Andromeda, you'll soon know her as the voice of Lexi T’Perro—the doctor on board the game's Normandy-like ship The Tempest.

Providing physical and psychological assistance for the player and his or her followers, Dormer will voice T'Perro's in her familiar native accent as a character whose job is to "analyse people around her and care for the people around her," so says creative director Mac Walters. "At the same time she's of course get her own things that she's dealing with—that's what helps to make her a very interesting character."

"I think from a player-facing perspective, the fact that you go can to Lexi and get opinions from her about how you're playing the game and how people are reacting to the decisions you're making is a nice nod to some of the choices the player is making in the game," says Walters above.

He then notes that as Lexi is the first character the player sees after waking up from their 600-year sleep, it was important to craft an interesting but also compassionate player in Lexi—which are traits Dormer portrays with aplomb as Margaery Tyrell in Game of Thrones.

"I always think of VO as the sprinkling on the sundae, right?" adds performance and voice over producer Caroline Livingstone. "Those characters are already developed, people have been sketching their faces for almost years. And then we come in with a voice and everything just kind of blends in together. It's complicated to create a character, it's never just one person."

Mass Effect: Andromeda is due March 21 in North America, and March 23 in Europe.