Popular

Mass Effect: Andromeda launch trailer arrives a little early

By

The Ryders are only human, don't blame them.

Despite being over a week away from release, the Mass Effect: Andromeda launch trailer has joined EA and Bioware's final marketing sprint. There have been a lot of trailers, but this could be the last. (Not likely.)

Set to Rag’n’Bone Man's "Human," the trailer recaps what we know so far: humanity has come to Andromeda to find a new home on a 'golden planet,' but then some mean-looking aliens with echoing voices get mad at us and everything goes pear shaped. "No more mercy. Kill them all." 

Also, we get a glimpse of a planetary shield I don't think we've seen before. And a tender moment.

We recently got some new info on the Mass Effect: Andromeda system requirements, and our own Tom Marks is on the ground in Boston today to play the co-op multiplayer for the first time—he'll have thoughts on that soon. Mass Effect: Andromeda releases on March 21 in North America and March 23 in Europe, though Origin Access subscribers will be able to play 10 hours of the game starting March 16.

Tyler Wilde

Tyler has spent over 800 hours playing Rocket League, and slightly fewer nitpicking the PC Gamer style guide. His primary news beat is game stores: Steam, Epic, and whatever launcher squeezes into our taskbars next.
See comments