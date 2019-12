Angry about Mass Effect 3's ending? Or angry at people who are angry about Mass Effect 3's ending? This has nothing to do with that—just had to get it out of the way. This is a skit by USC film student Andrew Allen of Padinga , and while the premise is well-worn (heavy investment in games = strain on relationship), it's done cleverly, so it has earned our hearty "hey, this is cute, so watch it" endorsement.