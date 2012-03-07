Mass Effect 3 face import bug fix incoming, Bioware suggest alternative solution

Some players have importing their Mass Effect saves into Mass Effect 3 and found that, while their decisions and personality survived the transition, Shepard's face did not.

Bioware are on the case. Chris Priestly has posted on the Bioware forums to let fans know that a fix is on the way. "We are aware that some players are having issues importing the faces of characters from Mass Effect 1 or Mass Effect 2 into Mass Effect 3," he says. "The issue is likely in how faces were detected when imported from Mass Effect 1 into Mass Effect 2, and we're working on the best way to correct it for affected players."

In the interim, he recommends a fan-made mod program, Mass Effect tools , as a possible solution. Otherwise, players can soldier on with a brand new face, or painstakingly try to recreate their old one manually, though there's always the risk of getting something slightly wrong and then having to spend the next 30 hours going slightly mad as your mind latches onto every imperfection. A disturbing fate. Might be better to wait for that patch instead.

