Mass Effect 3 Deluxe Edition exclusive to Origin, adds guns, outfits and a robot dog

If you're interested in buying the deluxe edition of Mass Effect 3, you'll have to get hold of it through EA's new digital download service, Origin . The N7 Deluxe Edition comes with a series of digital perks, including the N7 arsenal pack, which adds a selection of N7 weapons into the game, including a sniper rifle, a shotgun, an SMG and a special pistol. That pales in comparison to the main reason you'd want to pre-order, for a pet robotic dog that will keep Shepard company aboard the Normandy.

It's not surprising that EA are keeping bonus DLC exclusive to Origin. President of EA games Frank Gibeau recently said “if we can use exclusive content or other ideas to help grow our audience then we're going to do that because we're growing a platform.” Star Wars: The Old Republic will also be a digital exclusive to Origin. Here's the list of bonus items that come with the Mass Effect 3 N7 Deluxe Edition.



Digital commemorative artwork of Commander Shepard.

70-page Digital art book featuring hundreds of unique and gorgeous illustrations from the BioWare development team.

Limited edition Mass Effect digital comic by Dark Horse Comics, complete with unique cover artwork.

Exclusive Digital 4x6 lithographic featuring a one-of-a-kind piece of artwork.

A full collection of in-game content that can't be found anywhere else!

N7 Arsenal Pack – Bring the firepower with the N7 Sniper Rifle, Shotgun, SMG, and Pistol.

Robotic Dog Companion – A faithful sidekick to keep you company on board the Normandy.

Squadmate Alternate Outfit Pack – New appearances for your favorite squad members.

N7 Hoodie – For Commander Shepard's casual days on board the Normandy.

Relive all the greatest moments of Mass Effect 3 with the digital soundtrack.

Display your initiation in the N7 ranks with a collection of forum and social badges, avatars, and perks.

The Deluxe Edition costs $79.99 / £54.99 and is available through the Origin client and the Origin site .