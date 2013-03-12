Mass Effect 3 Citadel soundtrack available for free, download Shepard's last musical hurrah

Mass Effect 3's Citadel DLC released last week as a final farewell to Shepard, the Normandy, and the trilogy's celebrated cast. BioWare put forth its best effort in giving the Commander and co. a proper sendoff, including commissioning 20 tracks from series composers Sam Hulick, Cris Velasco, and Sascha Dikiciyan filled with the Blade Runnery orchestral booms and synthesized beeps of the sci-fi RPG. And now the entire soundtrack is yours for free.

Here's how to get it: head over to the soundtrack's section on BioWare's social site and log into your Origin account. A set of instructions should appear with a link to the soundtrack file. Download, extract, sit back, and cut some onions while listening to "Farewell and Into the Inevitable."