Mass Effect 3 Citadel DLC trailer raises a glass to Shepard and crew

It's actually ending, isn't it? Sniff. Mass Effect 3's Citadel DLC releases tomorrow, and it's the last offering from BioWare starring Shepard and his galactic gaggle of friends. A launch trailer is up, showcasing the camaraderie shared between the current and former Normandy crew over a glass of grog while they relax in a private Citadel bar. Miraculously, nothing explodes for nearly 30 seconds, when a group of mysterious and militant party-crashers arrives guns blazing.

The aforementioned bar doubles as an extra hangout spot for Shepard and his love interest to relax and recharge as well as a hub for mini-games and a newly explorable section of the Citadel. And though the trilogy's endings will forever bear the brunt of vitriol, it's touching to see the cast's entirety one final time.

Thanks for the memories, Commander.