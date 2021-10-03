Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy shows off ray-tracing, DLSS, and other PC specifics

Back in August, Nvidia announced that Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy would launch with ray-traced reflections and DLSS, and that even players who don't have a compatible graphics card would be able to play it with ray-tracing via GeForce Now, Nvidia's cloud gaming service. "PC players will enjoy this stunning universe's visuals with even higher performance", said Olivier Proulx, senior producer at Eidos-Montréal.

Now, the studio has released a PC tech trailer to highlight its PC-specific features. As well as real-time ray tracing and Nvidia DLSS, the trailer mentions "diffuse illumination", "HDR & wide color gamut", and support for "up to 8K resolution". None of that's going to stop Star-Lord's face from looking wrong, of course. Shame he doesn't just have his mask up the whole time.

Fraser had a chance to play a demo of Guardians of the Galaxy last month, and enjoyed it—certainly more than Marvel's Avengers. "While the speeches might not be great," he wrote, "I can't deny that there is something inspiring about watching my BFFs kicking the crap out of space cops to some cracking '80s bops. It gets the blood pumping."

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy will be available from October 26 on Steam and the Epic Games Store.