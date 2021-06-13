Marvel's Avengers Black Panther expansion gets a cinematic trailer

Revealed today during Square Enix's Summer Game Showcase, we now have our first good luck at the Marvel's Avengers Black Panther expansion announced earlier this year: War for Wakanda.

Like the first two heroes added to the game (Kate Bishop and Clint Barton), War for Wakanda will tell an original Black Panther story with characters that both movie and comic fans will recognize. "Black Panther must defend Wakanda from Klaw, who seeks to steal Vibranium for his own desires," reads the brief description below the trailer on YouTube.

Klaw is a longtime Black Panther villain, but if you've only seen the movies like me, you probably only know him as that guy with the beard that's obsessed with Vibranium (portrayed by Andy Serkis).

Despite predictions that Avengers might be shifting to a free-to-play style, it looks like Crystal Dynamics is sticking to its guns with an initial buy-in and free expansions like this one. War For Wakanda is coming sometime in August 2021. To keep up with everything else going on this weekend, refer to our E3 2021 schedule.