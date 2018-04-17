Mansions of Madness is getting a proper videogame adaptation

Lovecraftian dungeon crawl might not sound like a typical genre to you, but board game Mansions of Madness is an entertaining and spooky romp in the shoes of a short-lived cosmic horror protagonist. A videogame adaptation called Mansions of Madness: Mother’s Embrace was announced today, and this hybrid of the tabletop rules with digital twists is scheduled to release on Steam early next year. Developers Luckyhammers and publisher Asmodee Digital seem quite excited about it, calling it “the next evolution of the iconic game.” The tabletop game is developed by Fantasy Flight Games, which is owned by Asmodee.

Rather than a multiplayer cooperative experience, the new Mansions of Madness seems to be a single player controlling several characters. So far, all we know about the game is that it will center on a group of 1920s investigators exploring a creepy old house which will, predictably, be filled with traps, cursed books, and Lovecraftian horrors aplenty. If the investigators can solve the mystery, lives will be saved and the world spared. The game is set in Lovecraft's fictional town of Arkham, Massachusetts.

Okay, now that I’ve laid that out, I realize that exploring creepy houses and shooting their inhabitants is just burglary. This is just a game about doing crimes.