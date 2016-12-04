Maize, the first-person adventure about sentient corn, is out now

As far as game concepts go, it sounds like one you'd concoct after about 50 beers: two hapless scientists misread a US Government memo and create sentient corn. You're accompanied by a robot Russian bear called Vladdy as you "uncover the mysteries" of the surrounding corn fields. With a synopsis like that, how many mysteries could possibly be left uncovered?

Andy wrote about Maize last month, and admitted that while it looks good, he has no idea what you actually do in the game. As far as I can tell, it's a (very absurd) narrative-driven adventure game, but I haven't played it yet. I will though, be sure of that. I am very interested in sentient corn and Russian bears, always have been.

Maize is out now, and to celebrate its launch you can get it 10 percent cheaper than usual. Check out the launch trailer below.