Magna Mundi will have 400 playable countries

It has been revealed that Paradox's Manga Mundi will have 400 playable countries.

The game presents players with believable historical scenarios, with the goal that the game stays true to what actually happened. It takes the grand strategy route, with players having to "Manage warfare, diplomacy, economy, knowledge, internal affairs, cultural outlook, religious policies, espionage and much more to engrave in gold your country's name in the Annals of History… or fail in that delicate balance and witness how it will become a faded footnote lost in ages long past.”

To keep up to date with all the latest happenings over at the Paradox press conference, head over to our live blog .