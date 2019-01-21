Machinima takes down every video following takeover

In a surprise move, the long-running, multi-channel network Machinima has taken down the entire library of videos from its YouTube channel.

The decision has come as a surprise to the content creators too, who it seems weren't informed of the move and found out only when the videos disappeared from the channel on Friday.

Rooster Teeth's Lawrence Sonntag, one of the first to noticed the videos had been taken down, took to Twitter with a screenshot of the Machinima channel with every video set to private:

And just like that... pic.twitter.com/X1UP5Zv053January 19, 2019

Actress and gamer, Felicia Day also had a few words to say as she mourned her Dragon Age web series: "I guess my Dragon Age web series is now gone with the Machinima video purge :( grab the DVDs while you can not sure it will ever be online again. RIP Machinima." Ricky (Internet Today!) was another that took to Twitter with "Wow... they finally went ahead and deleted everything we'd ever done. 7+ Years of work... lost to the sands of time. #RIPMachinima."

"We are focused on creating new content with the Machinima team, which will be distributed on new channels to be announced in the coming months." said Otter Media, in a statement to Kotaku following the video removal. "In the meantime the Machinima network of creator channels continues to showcase the talents of the network. As part of this focus on new content, we have pivoted from distributing content on a handful of legacy operated channels."

We've reached out to Fullscreen Media and will update as soon as we have anything further to report.

Image courtesy of Machinima.