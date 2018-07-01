Lumines Remastered out now, offers improved visuals and extra game mode

Lumines Remastered is the same block-matching musical puzzle game you know and love but with flashier visuals, support for resolutions up to 4K, and a new game mode. It came out this week, and costs $14.99/£9.99 on Steam.

The new game mode, called Shuffle, does what you'd expect: it takes you through all the levels you've unlocked so far at random. You'll unlock new levels by playing the game's classic Challenge mode, and if you finish that then you'll be able to play Endless mode.

Each level has a corresponding song, and together they're called a "skin". The remastered version of the game has 40 skins taken from the original and other games in the series.

If you've never played, then it's a Tetris-style block dropping game, except the two-by-two blocks will contain different colours that you'll have to match on the screen. The music is important because a rhythmic bar moves across the screen and sweeps matching two-by-two blocks clean.

Lumines first came out on the PSP in 2004, and was later ported to PC.