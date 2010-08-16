When it comes to Tolkien, there are two types of people. There are people who saw the films, maybe read one or two of his books, and thought "Well, that was a ripping fantasy-type yarn." Then there are people who care . They care that Gandalf and Sauron were both Maiar, ancient and immortal beings of great power; that Orcs used to be Elves, horribly tortured by Melkor in an age before the sun was created. That stuff is part of the fun for them, just like there are WoW veterans who know and care about who Neltharion is.

Watch this ripping fantasy-type Lord of the Rings: War in the North trailer, and feel sorry for those people.

The official site for the game is here .