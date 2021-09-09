Looks like Intel Alchemist's top GPU is definitely headed to laptops

Twitter user Benchleaks spotted benchmark scores for an "Intel Xe" GPU this week, and a closer look at the specs makes it evident that we are looking at an Intel Alchemist GPU for laptops. This confirms that you are going to be able to get Intel's high-end GPU on a gaming laptop, which is exciting, to say the least.

The scores reveal an Intel Xe GPU with 512 EUs and a clock frequency of 1.8GHz, which is pretty high for a mobile GPU. Xe is the codename for Intel's overarching GPU architecture, which includes its upcoming Alchemist gaming GPU architecture, Xe-HPG. The system with the GPU also appears to be running on a Tiger Lake CPU (which is a mobile chip) and that pretty much tells us it's a laptop chip.

[GB5 GPU] Unknown GPUCPU: Intel Core i7-11800H (8C 16T)Min/Max/Avg: 4547/4581/4575 MHzCodename: Tiger LakeCPUID: 806D1 (GenuineIntel)GPU: Intel XeAPI: Open CLScore: 34360, -59.6% vs RTX 2070VRAM: 12.64 GBhttps://t.co/Ux8hj3mwuOSeptember 7, 2021 See more

We wouldn't put much stock in the Geekbench 5 results just yet since it is going to be pre-production, and likely an unfinished version of the GPU, so it wouldn't make sense to start drawing comparisons with what Nvidia and AMD have out. It did score an Open CL score of 34,360, which isn't a terrible score, but still too early to draw any definitive conclusions.

Though Alchemist is still a little way out, it has not stopped Intel from making news in the GPU world. The first Alchemist GPU to hit the market is rumored to be on par with the RTX 3070 in terms of performance .



This would put it smack dab in the middle of the GPU arms race, especially with its Intel XeSS. This is the company's AI-augmented upscaling technology, which will boost graphical performance and work on its competitors' new and old(ish) GPUs .

We are expecting to see these Intel Alchemist GPUs make their retail debut early next year. Intel has not yet hinted at pricing, but we're hoping it will be competitive with AMD and Nvidia's offerings.