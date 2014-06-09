Limbo dev reveals new game, Inside, during Microsoft's E3 press conference

A new game from the developer of Limbo , developer Playdead, was just revealed on-stage during the Microsoft briefing event at E3 . The side-scrolling puzzler is back with Inside, set in an oppressive, dystopian environment full of guard dogs, camera drones, corpses, and citizens walking in lock-step.

Limbo was one of the first big indie success stories when it came out in 2011. The minimalist story, the bleak color scheme, and the intricate puzzles immediately captivated us , and it remains classic of the new platformer genre. It's great to see them working on something that takes their successful formula into new directions.

Inside will launch first for the XBox One, but will most likely be coming to PC at a future date.

