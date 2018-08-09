Lenovo spills the beans on AMD’s unreleased Ryzen 5 2500X and Ryzen 3 2300X CPUs

AMD is expected to flesh out its second generation Ryzen processor family with additional SKUs, specifically the Ryzen 5 2500X and Ryzen 3 2300X, neither of which have officially been announced yet. However, they have made unofficial appearances in various leaks, including a recent one on Lenovo's website.

It's one thing when an unreleased processor shows up in a benchmarking database like Geekbench (it happens often, actually), but quite another when a hardware partner breaks embargo. In this case, Lenovo listed the two aforementioned CPUs among several other options for its ThinkCenter M725 line of small form factor desktops.

Lenovo has since removed the Ryzen 5 2500X and Ryzen 3 2300X designations, though not before Hexus.net could grab a screenshot. Here are the specs, along with those of the first generation Ryzen processors they will ultimately replace:

Ryzen 5 2500X: 4C8T, 3.6GHz to 4GHz, 2MB L2 cache, DDR4-2933 support

Ryzen 5 1500X: 4C8T, 3.5GHz to 3.7GHz, 2MB L2 cache, DDR4-2667 support

Ryzen 3 2300X: 4C4T, 3.5GHz to 4GHz, 2MB L2 cache, DDR4-2933 support

Ryzen 3 1300X: 4C4T, 3.5GHz to 3.7GHZ, 2MB L2 cache, DDR4-2667 support

Assuming Lenovo's information is accurate, both of the 2nd-gen parts have a 300MHz faster boost clock than their 1st-gen predecessors, with the Ryzen 5 2500X boasting a 100MHz faster base clock over the Ryzen 5 1500X.

There are more details that are yet to be revealed, namely the TDP, L3 and total cache allotments, and of course pricing information. Those will have to wait until AMD gets around to launching these new parts. Considering the pricing and performance of the Ryzen 5 2400G and Ryzen 3 2200G APUs, the new CPUs ought to come in below those, but we'll have to see.