Lenovo recalls 500,000 laptop power cords due to fire hazard

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Lenovo is recalling more than 500,000 laptop power cords in the U.S. and Canada. The affected product is the LS-15 AC power cord, about which the company has received 15 complaints reporting burning, sparking, and overheating. Anyone currently using one of these cords should contact Lenovo for a free replacement.

The recalled cord was manufactured between February and December 2011 and was sold with B-, G-, S-, U-, V- and Z-series IdeaPad laptops and B-, G- and V-series Lenovo laptops between February 2011 and June 2012. The recall is only for the cord that connects the AC power adapter to the electrical wall socket, not the AC adapter itself that plugs into the laptop.

Via Tom's Hardware, you can see a full list of the affected laptops here. If you own a Lenovo notebook, make sure your cord isn't on the list.

While the recall is for around 500,000 cords in the US and 44,000 in Canada, all incident reports, which include overheating, sparking, melting, and burning, originated outside the US. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported. Let's keep it that way.