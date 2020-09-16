Left 4 Dead 2's community-made official update goes live next week

We learned in August about Left 4 Dead 2: The Last Stand, a major, fan-made update to Valve's venerable zombie-shooter that's being released as an official update. Details were thin at the time, but today we got a good look at what's coming courtesy of an official trailer, and also a release date of September 24.

The Last Stand will include more than 20 new Survival mode maps, updated animations, restored voicelines ("It's a bitch apocalypse now, bitch" makes me think that maybe those lines were cut for a reason), new melee weapons, two new mutations, 30 new achievements, and "a plethora of bug and exploit fixes." A more detailed rundown of changed was posted on YouTube by development team member JAiZ, including:

The Last Stand campaign - The survivors decide to take an alternate path in hopes of salvation, but is this path truly safe?

- New and unique milestones to strive for! 26 new survival maps - How long can you survive against the endless hordes?

- Wait, people still play scavenge? 2 brand new melee weapons - Hunt down a Jockey with the pitchfork or whack it with the shovel. Satisfaction guaranteed!

- The L4D1 infected are back, and they're bloodier than ever! New and previously unused voicelines for survivors - Rochelle has a personality now!

- New, improved and overhauled animations by our skilled modding team! Reworked gun models and animations - The guns now behave more like real guns!

- New attack spots, new tank spawns, and hundreds of new infected ladders for the competitive modes! Official implementation of CSS weapons - The CSS weapons are now available to everyone!

- Ever wanted to launch yourself around with a grenade launcher, or run away from hordes of tanks? We've got you covered. Improved UI options - Singleplayer option for more gamemodes, Versus Survival is officially brought to the main menu, easier gamemode switching, and new outro stats!

The update is being developed by a community team of more than 30 people, "working together with Valve" for nearly a year, and it will be free for all players. The full, very extensive patch notes are available on the Left 4 Dead Nation Discord server.