How to leave secret documents at a bus stop location in Fortnite

This week, your second legendary challenge in Fortnite is to leave secret documents at a bus stop. Thankfully, there are a ton of bus stops to finish this challenge at, but if you don't know where to look, it can be a hassle. This is also different from the usual challenge where you collect your orders from Sloane, but not too different.

This challenge will earn you a healthy 30,000 XP. That's great for the incredibly light amount of work involved. That'll help you boost your battle pass before the end of the season.

Read on for the full guide.

Bus stop locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

As you can see in the map above, there's a ton of bus stop locations to pick from. Any of them should work, but my favorite tends to be the easy stop at the south end of Pleasant Park.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once you get to a bus stop, instead of picking up the payphone, you'll see the blue outline of a briefcase on the ground. Simply interact with that to drop a briefcase, presumably full of important documents about alien invasions, classified technology, and tax evasion.

Once you've done that, the challenge is complete, and you'll get your bonus XP. Not bad, huh?

Check out our other Fortnite guides and news for more challenge walkthroughs and the latest skins. If you're wondering why this challenge isn't available for you yet, you probably haven't completed the previous challenge: Open mission kit and place a jammer at the IO base.

