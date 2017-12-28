Leaked listing says Destiny 2's next expansion is called 'Gods of Mars' (Updated)

A leak on the PlayStation Store that was captured by the quick-fingered folks of Reddit has revealed—unofficially, of course—that the next Destiny 2 expansion, set to come out in March, will be called Gods of Mars. The expansion will feature new stories and missions set in Clovis Grove and Charlemagne's Vault, with themed weapons, armor, and gear, co-op activities, multiplayer arenas, and a new enemy faction, Charlemagne's Remnants.

"Destiny 2 Expansion II: Gods of Mars sends your Guardian on a long journey to a brand-new destination—the Frigid Vale of Mars, with an array of new missions, adventures, and enemies to fight," the now-removed PSN description states. "Charlemagne has reawoken on Mars and has imprisoned Rasputin within an ancient vault. Work with the elusive Ana Bray—long thought to be dead, in order to combat Charlemagne's Remnants, free Rasputin, and uncover the secrets of Clovis Bray."

That description probably makes more sense (and carries more weight) if you're familiar with the Destiny backstory. Rasputin and Charlemagne are Warminds, incredibly powerful military AIs built during the Golden Age; Rasputin was the only one known to have survived the Collapse, but now it seems that Charlemagne is still in the fight too. For the rest, we'll turn to Destinypedia: Clovis Bray is an exoscience corporation that was a major player during the Golden Age, while Ana Bray was (or, I guess, is) a Hunter Gunslinger who defended the Last City during the Battle of the Twilight Gap.

(It's a lot to take in, I know. The expansion will hopefully provide a more in-depth catch-up for those of us not in the know.)

None of this is official, and the Destiny 2 page on the Microsoft Store still lists it as simply "Destiny 2 – Expansion II." But the art on the page does look awfully chilly, and coincidence or not, this is how we got our first look at the Destiny 2 expansion Curse of Osiris, too, although in that case it was the Microsoft Store that leaked it. I've reached out to Activision for confirmation, and will update if it's forthcoming.

Update: Activision hasn't yet responded to my inquiry, but PlayStation Universe and a Japanese-speaking Twitter user who contacted me directly both say that the listing is likely fake. The Japanese translation appears to be a Google Translate-style job (which is to say, sloppy and imprecise), the formatting is wrong for the Japanese PSN, and the privacy policy used in the post is for North America, not Japan.

The Reddit post that started the ball rolling has since been deleted, but the images it included are below.