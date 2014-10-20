Popular

League of Legends World Championship 2014 final round - watch it here

The League of Legends World Championships finished up at the weekend, and the round between South Korea's Samsung Galaxy White and China's Star Horn Royal Club can be viewed in full below. Resident LoL expert James Chen had a few predictions regarding the round last week, but if you're wanting to watch the match free of spoilers I'd suggest not reading the final paragraph in this story.

Samsung Galaxy White ended up taking the championship, continuing South Korea's dominance for the sixth year. The prize was US $1 million, while Star Horn Royal Club took home $250,000 to share among them.

