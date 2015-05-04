Popular

League of Legends is taking over Sydney's Luna Park in August

By

Lunaparklol

Remember when Riot Oceania announced they'd sink an artificial reef off the coast of Australia to celebrate League of Legends? Now they're putting on a show at Sydney's Luna Park to celebrate the Oceanic Pro League Grand Final. In addition to the grand final itself, the event will feature a heap of other LoL-related shenanigans including cosplay comps and workshops, among other things.

It takes place August 8, with tickets on sale right now for $15 each. The grand final itself will commence at 5pm but the day kicks off at 11am, meaning you can ride the rollercoaster, be sick, have a nap, and recover in time for the final itself.

The winner of the final will rep Oceania at the International Wildcard Tournament, which decides who gets a stab at the World Championships. We spoke to Chiefs captain Derek 'Raydere' Trang about the Australian League of Legends scene a couple of months ago, and it's well worth a read if you're interested in how pro gaming is developing in the country.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer's Australian Editor.
