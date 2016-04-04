Latest Overwatch animated short focuses on Widowmaker

As promised last week, Blizzard has released the second in a series of animated short films designed to showcase the heroes you'll be commandeering in Overwatch. This instalment focuses on Widowmaker, an assassin character who wields a sniper rifle and grappling hook, all the better to traipse the game's environments in search of the perfect vantage point.

What do we learn about Widowmaker based on this six minute video? Well, she's got a French accent and she doesn't like spiders. You're better off checking the video out for yourself, because it's really quite nifty. It follows last week's animated short, which showcased "scientist gorilla" Winston. If you've not got access to the beta, Overwatch launches proper on May 24.