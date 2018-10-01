Kursk, the first-person adventure about the Russian sub disaster, pushed into November

I've been interested in the first-person narrative adventure Kursk ever since it was announced back in mid-2015. It's based on the story of the Russian attack submarine by the same name that was lost with all hands in 2000, a disaster the Russian navy concluded was caused by a faulty torpedo that exploded while the sub was conducting exercises.

Publisher Jujubee described it as an "adventure-documentary game" when it said in January that it would be out this year, a release target it later refined to October. But today it announced a slight change to that schedule, as Kursk the game is now set to come out on November 7, to coincide with the release of Kursk the film, starring Léa Seydoux, Colin Firth, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Max von Sydow.

Kursk (the game) isn't a straight-up retelling of the event that simply rolls along to is inevitable conclusion. The Steam description indicates that players will work as an "intelligence operative," although who they're working for or what sort of intel they're gathering isn't clear.

"Walk the fine line between gathering secret information, getting to know important people and getting caught spying," the listing says. "Get to know the crew of Kursk submarine, maintain important relationships and make decisions that have a long-lasting impact."

Kursk isn't available for pre-purchase on Steam yet, but the Jujubee store indicates that the standard edition will go for $30/£20/€30, and the collector's edition for $40/£28/€40. The publisher also released a new video comparing the current beta with the state of the game in 2016.