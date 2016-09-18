Kojima on Metal Gear Survive: "that's got nothing to do with me"

When Konami announced Metal Gear Survive last month, many wondered what series creator Hideo Kojima made of it. As the first instalment in the series since Kojima left Konami for good last year, it's quite a thematic departure for the series because, you know, zombies. Some fans recoiled, while others remained "cautiously optimistic". It looks like Kojima errs towards the former camp.

During a presentation at Tokyo Games Show (via IGN ), Kojima was asked whether the idea might have originated with him before his departure. His response was unambiguous: "that's nothing to do with me."

He continued: "The Metal Gear games are about political fiction and espionage," he said. "Where do zombies fit in with that?"

Notwithstanding the fact that zombies could have a lot to do with political fiction and espionage, I think it's safe to say Kojima would never have made a Metal Gear game in the spirit of Survive. He's now working on Death Stranding, which appears to be a PS4 exclusive at this stage, and will likely be released some time before 2019, according to other discussions during the presentation.