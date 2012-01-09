Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning system requirements released

Kingdoms of Amalur will be out next month, hopefully bringing us another meaty RPG with some impactful combat. There's some interesting talent putting it together. Comic book artist and Spawn creator Todd McFarlene is behind the game's art, Morrowind and Oblivion lead designer Ken Rolston is executive producer and fantasy novelist R. A. Salvator handles the story. From what we've seen of it so far, it looks like it'll be very bashy, with plenty of combat customisation and freakishly large hammers (the best kind).

If you're thinking about picking it up, developers 38 Studios have released Amalur's official system requirements on the Kingdoms of Amalur forums . If you've got a Core 2 duo processor and 10 GB of hard disk spare, you should be able to run it quite nicely. Check out the full list below.

Minimum system requirements