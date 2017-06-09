Kingdom Come: Deliverance release date revealed, along with new trailer

Kingdom Come: Deliverance, the impressive looking RPG set in a realistic medieval setting, will release February 13, 2018. Along with the news, Warhorse Studios also issued a new trailer, which sets the scene for the game's narrative. Expect English accents, lots of yelled proclamations and plenty of violence.

While we've learned a fair bit about the game over the last two years, the new announcement reiterates some of its features: it'll boast a "massive realistic open world", "historical accuracy" and a branching narrative – quests can be solved in "multiple" ways according to the studio.

As for the story, here's a quick rundown. "The player assumes the role of Henry, the son of a blacksmith, whose peaceful life is shattered when during a mercenary raid, ordered by King Sigismund himself, his village is burnt to the ground.

"By bittersweet fortune, he is one of the few survivors of this massacre, after which he takes fate upon himself to help fight for the future of Bohemia, and is dragged into a bloody conflict of a raging civil war."

Check out the trailer below: