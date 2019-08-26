Kingdom Come: Deliverance is getting official modding support

There's a mechanic in Kingdom Come: Deliverance that limits where you're able to save your game, and how often you're able to do it. As the game originally shipped, you had to either sleep in a bed or drink a bottle of rare Saviour Schnapps in order to save your game. Modders decided this was bullshit, and almost immediately created mods that removed the mechanic from the game, allowing players to save wherever they wanted.

Soon, modders will have even more power over how to change Warhorse's medieval life sim. The developer has announced that official mod support will be coming to the game in the form of several developer tools.

"Mod support is the last thing we are doing right now, the last thing we want to release for Kingdom Come Deliverance," says Tobias Stolz-Zwilling, PR manager at Warhorse in an interview with Gamepressure. "Right now, we are working on modding tools so that people can do their own stuff – Steam Workshop is already working."

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is built in the CryEngnie and already has a boatload of mods to change the way the game works. We even have a list of the best Kingdom Come: Deliverance mods you can install right now. But developer Warhorse says the new tools and Steam Workshop support will give modders more robust control over what they make for the game, including the ability to design brand new quests.