Kerbal Space Program's Making History expansion bringing mission builder next month

Making History, the first expansion for stellar space sim Kerbal Space Program, is due out March 13, 2018.

Originally announced in March 2017, Making History makes two big additions to the base game. The first, and arguably most exciting, is a mission builder enabling players to create, edit and share custom scenarios. "Players can customize their own missions to include launches, landings, rescues, malfunctions, explosions, repairs and much more," the studio says. Right, that's the making sorted, and we're guessing it won't be long before someone creates a mission to launch an electric car into orbit.

The expansion's other major feature is where the history comes in: a 'history pack' containing pre-made missions based on mankind's actual extraterrestrial excursions. The history pack also comes with new parts and astronaut suits inspired by the Space Race—that time the United States and the Soviet Union competed to see who could shoot a rocket the farthest.