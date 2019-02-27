Johnny Cage's Mortal Kombat 11 fatality should win an award

Movie star Johnny Cage is the latest character to join Mortal Kombat 11's roster. He's brought his sunglasses, his movie awards and, for reasons that should be obvious, a chainsaw. IGN posted his reveal trailer, which you can watch above.

He's an action movie hero, so of course he gets all the best moves. You might recognise a lot of them. His legs are still deadly weapons, he still flings weird green stuff and, yes, he still goes for the low blows.

We're here for the outrageous stuff, though, and Johnny doesn't disappoint. He blinds Scorpion with a camera, goes at him with a chainsaw while he's stunned and, adding insult to injury, flings his sunglasses at the unfortunate ninja's face.

The star of the fight is, of course, the fatality, and boy is it a good one, with Johnny doing multiple takes of his 'deadly uppercut' scene while his victim has to stand around until their head is punched off. It's the best so far.

Mortal Kombat 11 is due out on April 23.