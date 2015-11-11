JJ Abrams and Shadow Complex dev Chair announce Spyjinx, out next year

JJ Abrams and developer Chair (they made Shadow Complex and Infinity Blade) are collaborating on a game. That game is called Spyjinx, and it offers a "unique mix of action strategy gameplay, dynamic world building and RPG character development – all set in a thrilling, treacherous world of espionage". That tells us everything, and yet tells us nothing! It's out for PC and mobile next year.

There are a few more scraps of information. Spyjinx is being made in the Unreal Engine, and you can sign up for the closed beta on the site right now. The shadowy image on there shows someone with a sword, so maybe there will be ninjas? If there are, Abrams is remaining tight-lipped.

There's also this fluffy announcement video, presented by Geoff Keighley, but it tells you nothing about the game beyond the stuff I've already mentioned above.

I've not played Infinity Blade, but Shadow Complex was pretty good. Hey, Chair, bring Shadow Complex to PC.