Jeff Kaplan 'extremely open-minded' about Overwatch map editor

Between stories of players donating PC parts to other lesser equipped players, intricate community ARGs, and a sophisticated cosplay scene—the Overwatch community is a busy one. Yet, against other similar communities, one thing the arena shooter is missing is a map editor. Game director Jeff Kaplan reckons that's something he and his team would definitely consider, suggesting the idea is on its "long-term road map."

Speaking on the game's corner of the Battle.net forums, Kaplan says technical challenges are the main reason Overwatch does not have a map editor as yet, however it's something which is in his plans into the future.

"We are extremely open-minded about releasing a map editor for Overwatch someday. But because Overwatch was made with a brand new engine, this is not a small task or one which can happen any time soon," says Kaplan. "We have this on our long-term road map and believe heavily in user-made content. But there are many challenges ahead of us and it will be a very long road before our editor can be made available to the public."

Elsewhere in the thread, Kaplan was asked by forum user LastLaugh if he had "any news on saving Play of the Games or highlights without having to use external programs", so which Kaplan responded:

"Yes. This will be live before the end of summer. It's being worked on right now."

Interesting times afoot for Overwatchers, then. Speaking to the here and now, Lucio is being reworked on the Overwatch PTR.